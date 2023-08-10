Perpetual Ltd Takes $256,000 Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth about $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 16.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com cut Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Douglas Emmett Trading Down 3.8 %

DEI stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.67. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $22.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Douglas Emmett

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

