Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,246,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,503,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,364,000 after purchasing an additional 111,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,024,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,219,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.60. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $64.62.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

