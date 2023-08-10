Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 74,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth $467,000. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Five Below by 3.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.59.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $194.90 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.55 and a 12 month high of $220.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.02 and its 200-day moving average is $197.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

