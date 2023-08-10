Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Leidos by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.90.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,170,655.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total transaction of $300,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,300 shares in the company, valued at $496,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

