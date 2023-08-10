Perpetual Ltd Takes Position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nuvei by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEI shares. TheStreet lowered Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.81. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $17.69 and a 1-year high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.56 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.