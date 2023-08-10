PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $25.00. The company traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 3758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PetIQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 94,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $552.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

PetIQ ( NASDAQ:PETQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.91% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

