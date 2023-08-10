Pharvaris to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pharvaris in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Pharvaris stock opened at $17.25 on Wednesday. Pharvaris has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $22.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51. The company has a market cap of $549.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -3.82.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

