Pharvaris to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:PHVS)

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Pharvaris in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.72) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Pharvaris’ current full-year earnings is ($2.47) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Pharvaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.09.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pharvaris in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Pharvaris stock opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $549.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of -3.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHVS. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter worth $3,488,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the fourth quarter worth about $1,125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pharvaris by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

