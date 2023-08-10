Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phreesia

Insider Buying and Selling at Phreesia

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $34,131.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Phreesia by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Phreesia has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.