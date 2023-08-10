Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Position Increased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 112.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,684 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 29.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 57,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 115.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $73.25 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

