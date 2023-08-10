Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 513 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 157,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $2,012,308.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,800,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,604,396.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $133.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

