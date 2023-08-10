PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,117.57

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,117.57 ($14.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,004 ($12.83). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($13.23), with a volume of 2,122 shares changing hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.56) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.
PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.
