PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,117.57

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,117.57 ($14.28) and traded as low as GBX 1,004 ($12.83). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,035 ($13.23), with a volume of 2,122 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.56) target price on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get PPHE Hotel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PPH

PPHE Hotel Group Price Performance

PPHE Hotel Group Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £434.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4,312.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,065.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,117.57.

(Get Free Report)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPHE Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPHE Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.