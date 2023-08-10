PRA Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.28) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRAA)

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for PRA Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for PRA Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PRA Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PRAA. JMP Securities reduced their target price on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

PRA Group Stock Performance

PRAA stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. PRA Group has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.92 million, a P/E ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.16.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vikram A. Atal bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,142.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram A. Atal purchased 40,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $752,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PRA Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAA. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PRA Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in PRA Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,109,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,417,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PRA Group by 25.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,895,000 after purchasing an additional 249,171 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PRA Group

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

