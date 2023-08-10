PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for PRA Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for PRA Group’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $209.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.10 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRAA. TheStreet lowered shares of PRA Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised PRA Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on PRA Group from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on PRA Group from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PRA Group

PRA Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PRAA opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $824.92 million, a PE ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

In other PRA Group news, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly bought 7,425 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,512 shares in the company, valued at $596,142.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brett Lee Paschke purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $141,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,647.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marjorie Mary Connelly purchased 7,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $149,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,142.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 54,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,210. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in PRA Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PRA Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PRA Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after buying an additional 30,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.