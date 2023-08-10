Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $0.54 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $62.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 192.10% and a negative return on equity of 163.24%. The business had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

