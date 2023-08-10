Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$117.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PD. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PD

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

Precision Drilling Company Profile

TSE:PD opened at C$89.73 on Thursday. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$56.42 and a 12-month high of C$116.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.09.

(Get Free Report

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.