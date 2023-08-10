Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.51

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.51 ($1.58) and traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.64). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 124 ($1.58), with a volume of 539,401 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 140 ($1.79) to GBX 175 ($2.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 128.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.51. The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of GBX 1.44 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Premier Foods’s previous dividend of $1.20. Premier Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Duncan Leggett sold 6,921 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71), for a total value of £9,274.14 ($11,851.94). Company insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

