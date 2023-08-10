Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.