ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Price Up 9.8% on Earnings Beat

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.8% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $19.38 and last traded at $18.55. Approximately 151,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 327,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

The insurance provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $291.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ProAssurance from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on ProAssurance from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in ProAssurance by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ProAssurance by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,582,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,535,000 after acquiring an additional 111,196 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Trading Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $986.59 million, a PE ratio of -365.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94.

ProAssurance Company Profile

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicates segments.

