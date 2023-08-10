ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PRQR. Chardan Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $120.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.23% and a negative net margin of 1,427.27%. Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 347,185 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after buying an additional 908,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

