Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %

PLX opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

