Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Down 4.7 %
PLX opened at $1.83 on Thursday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.
Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Protalix BioTherapeutics
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protalix BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.