PulteGroup Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 9,941 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,498% compared to the average daily volume of 622 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $85.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $86.12.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,322 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PulteGroup

(Get Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.