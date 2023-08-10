PyroGenesis Canada (PYR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 11th.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 194.50% and a negative return on equity of 158.35%.

Shares of PYR opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 380.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 97.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 37,088 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 841.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

