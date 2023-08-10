Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Issued By Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NOG opened at $42.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.98. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. Northern Oil and Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares in the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,792,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $161,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,474.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,791 shares of company stock worth $5,906,692 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

