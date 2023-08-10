Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Increased by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $43.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $41.87. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $167.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $181.51 EPS.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.08 billion.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fairfax Financial
Fairfax Financial Stock Performance
FFH opened at C$1,126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,004.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$944.18. The stock has a market cap of C$26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$612.00 and a 1 year high of C$1,146.68.
Insider Activity at Fairfax Financial
In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fairfax Financial
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.