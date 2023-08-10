Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Increased by Analyst

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $43.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $41.87. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $167.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $181.51 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$66.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$57.39 by C$9.39. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of C$8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.08 billion.

FFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1,367.50.

FFH opened at C$1,126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.28, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,004.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$944.18. The stock has a market cap of C$26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.91. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$612.00 and a 1 year high of C$1,146.68.

In related news, Director Eric Salsberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$988.09, for a total value of C$494,042.50. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

