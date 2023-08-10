Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Paramount Global Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

PARA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

Paramount Global Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Paramount Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,814,000 after acquiring an additional 192,826 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after buying an additional 79,641 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Global

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Further Reading

