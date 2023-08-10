Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Montauk Renewables, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Montauk Renewables in a report released on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Montauk Renewables’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Montauk Renewables’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MNTK opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87 and a beta of -0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Montauk Renewables by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 5.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Montauk Renewables by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. 16.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.