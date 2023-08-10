Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Issued By HC Wainwright

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Replimune Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.84). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Replimune Group’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Replimune Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.66. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 424,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 79,356 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 114,725 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,186,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,260,000 after acquiring an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $431,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,684,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,463 shares of company stock worth $1,744,646. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

