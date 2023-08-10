Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Issued By Zacks Research

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $3.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.84. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

In other news, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Washington Federal by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Washington Federal by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter worth $2,241,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 390,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 90,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 667,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

