Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $7.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.16. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s FY2024 earnings at $23.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $35.00 EPS.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share.

RNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

RNR opened at $189.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,549,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $124,842,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 340.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,533,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $35,714,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

