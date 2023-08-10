Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $7.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.16. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s FY2024 earnings at $23.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $35.00 EPS.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RenaissanceRe
RenaissanceRe Trading Up 3.1 %
RNR opened at $189.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $223.80.
RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.
Insider Activity
In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of RenaissanceRe
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,549,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth approximately $124,842,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 340.4% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 373,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,821,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,533,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $35,714,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RenaissanceRe Company Profile
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than RenaissanceRe
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.