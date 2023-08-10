Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Decreased by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRK opened at $12.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. Comstock Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

