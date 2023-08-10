Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.12). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.03) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APLS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.98. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 212.82% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,729,051.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,313 shares in the company, valued at $95,032,592.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,268,857. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 93,268 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,582,000 after acquiring an additional 40,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.