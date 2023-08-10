Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issued By William Blair

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Apollo Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.60 million. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ AMEH opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.80. Apollo Medical has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $51.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.