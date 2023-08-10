Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Canadian National Railway Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CNI. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

NYSE CNI opened at $117.86 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.79 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

