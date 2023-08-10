Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Merus Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Merus in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.86). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Merus from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Merus from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Merus Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.32. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $30,910,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Merus by 520.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 34,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Merus by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 271,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 40,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Merus by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

