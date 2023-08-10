Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Passage Bio, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:PASG)

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Passage Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Passage Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ PASG opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Passage Bio by 510.1% during the 2nd quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Passage Bio by 77.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 86,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 18,949 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 54,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 14,338 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 617,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $518,600.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,458,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,265,396.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

(Get Free Report)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.