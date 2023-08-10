Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Issued By Barrington Research

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warner Bros. Discovery’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WBD. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.1 %

WBD opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2,218.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 156.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

