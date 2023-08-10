Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $8.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.48. The consensus estimate for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ current full-year earnings is $44.35 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha Metallurgical Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $183.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $116.86 and a fifty-two week high of $184.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $858.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $30.03 EPS. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after buying an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,364 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 533,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

