Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $85.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.