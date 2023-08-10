Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Issued By Wedbush

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 38.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 835.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

