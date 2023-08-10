Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Jushi in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JUSHF. ATB Capital started coverage on shares of Jushi in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jushi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Jushi Stock Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. Jushi has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Jushi had a negative net margin of 66.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.43%.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

