Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.59). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LBPH stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $149.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.20. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,488 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,611,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 582,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.