Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for LyondellBasell Industries Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. KeyCorp currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.69 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $101.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.64%.

Institutional Trading of LyondellBasell Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9,672.8% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,150,000 after buying an additional 3,173,535 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 93.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,996,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $375,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,692 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.