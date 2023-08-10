Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Issued By KeyCorp

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Paramount Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Paramount Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paramount Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PARA. Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PARA opened at $15.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.03. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Paramount Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 93,637,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Paramount Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,814,000 after purchasing an additional 192,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Paramount Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,827,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,767,000 after purchasing an additional 79,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

