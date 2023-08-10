Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Issued By Wedbush

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.73) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.58). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sage Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.01) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.51) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.55) EPS.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SAGE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.66.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 20,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.