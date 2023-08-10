Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issued By Zacks Research

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TransUnion in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

NYSE:TRU opened at $77.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.91. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $84.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after acquiring an additional 108,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,578,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,276,000 after acquiring an additional 436,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,502.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,335 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

