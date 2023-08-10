Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Arcus Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.15). The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.31) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.69) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.71) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Down 2.2 %

RCUS stock opened at $18.04 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $36.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 381,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $237,795.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 381,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,541.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 1,010,000 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.26 per share, for a total transaction of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares in the company, valued at $285,491,538.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,018 shares of company stock worth $1,412,917. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 55.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,496,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,970 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 726.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,149,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,936,000 after purchasing an additional 749,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 295.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,685,000 after buying an additional 727,692 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $13,473,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

