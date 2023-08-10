Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Hawaii Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

BOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

BOH opened at $54.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.87. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,563.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 113.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Wo, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.85 per share, with a total value of $259,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,179.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

