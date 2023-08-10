Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Increased by Zacks Research

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Brown & Brown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.70.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.76. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $52.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.99.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 276,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 136,030 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

