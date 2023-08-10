Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Reduced by Analyst

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $7.06 per share.

CPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $50.19.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $562.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.08 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. Callon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.68 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 7,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $225,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610,208 shares in the company, valued at $18,611,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

